TTD to promote gardens in a big way at Tirumala

Tirupati: To give an aesthetic feel to the multitude of visiting pilgrims, the gardens are being developed in a big way at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

Holding a meeting with senior officials at the TTD Administrative Building

in Tirupati on Wednesday, the EO said that works of the gardens at Gitopadesam Park, Namala Park, Padmavathi Rest House, Vaikuntam queue complex and development of greenery from GNC to Bus Stand are under progress, he said directing the concerned to take up the development of the gardens in special type cottages area and Narayanagiri locality in two months.

He also said the TATAs have come forward to develop the SV Museum at Tirumala and the pending works need to be completed at a faster pace.

With respect to the new Parakamani building, he instructed the officials concerned to provide the necessary machinery within a month's time. He also sought the law officials to resolve the issues related to TTD in courts without delay. The scores of files pending in TTD should be digitized and safeguarded through a separate app, he directed the officials.

Reddy also reviewed on Nodal Goshalas, Pay and Accounts, Education departments through Power Point Presentation by concerned.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, FACAO Balaji, chief engineer Nageswara Rao and other senior officers were also present.