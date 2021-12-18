TTD to ready 15 Panchagavya products by Jan 13

Tirupati: Buoyed with the success of the sale of incense sticks made of used flowers in the temples, which was launched in September second week this year, TTD is gearing up for the launch of cow-based Panchagavya products.

TTD executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy along with senior officials on Friday inspected the Panchagavya products production centre located in DPW stores in the city to expedite the preparations for bringing out the products soon. The EO directed the officials at the unit to ensure that at least 15 Panchagavya products are made available to devotees by January 13, ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi, which also coincides with the auspicious Sankranti festival.

After inspecting the unit including the machinery set up for production of dhoop cones, dhoop sticks, cow dung cakes (pidakalu), etc., the EO wanted the officials to ensure quality in the products.

It may be noted here that TTD in association with Dr YSR Horticultural University is engaged in production of dry flower technology based decorative items, also to make use of the flowers at its temples except Tirumala temple and had already launched a wide range of decorative items.

Later, the EO along with the engineering and estate officials, inspected the site near Alipiri where TTD proposed to construct Spiritual Park, on the Alipiri-Cherlopally bypass road. The spiritual theme-based park will be set up in an area of 35 acre land and will be an added attraction to the visiting pilgrims aimed to boost up the religious tourism.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, chief engineer Nageswar Rao, superintendenting engineer Venkateswarlu, SV Goshala director Dr Harnath Reddy, SV Ayurveda College principal Dr Muralikrishna, additional health officer Dr Sunil and representatives of Ashirwad organisation which was involved in the Panchagavya products production were also present.