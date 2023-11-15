TTD to regularise contract employees

Tirumala: The TTD Trust Board resolved to regularise the services of contract employees working in various departments in the temple management, bringing cheers to the non-permanent employees working for long in TTD.

The trust board meeting presided by chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, held here on Tuesday adopted a resolution for regularisation of employees working on contract basis as per the government order No. 114. The board in its next meeting will discuss the applicability of GO to the contract employees working in TTD as per the eligibility criteria while the TTD chairman said the employees working under Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Man Power Corporation floated by TTD will also be considered based on eligibility.

Briefing the media after the meeting on the decisions taken by the trust board, Karunakar Reddy said TTD will conduct Sri Srinivasa Divya Anugraha Vishesha Homam which will commence at Alipiri Go Mandiram on November 23 and also will start evening courses in Kalamkari and Sculpture in TTD-run SVISTA (Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture) in Tirupati. The meet also approved Brahmotsavam Bahumanam (incentive) of Rs 14,000 each to TTD regular employees and Rs 6,850 each to contract and outsourcing employees working in TTD.

Board sanctioned Rs 2.40 crore to continue the 528 workers of All India Institute of Local Self Government (private agency) engaged in cleaning, serving, loading and unloading services in TTD Annaprasadam department for three months, Rs3.40 crore for continuing the services of 1,694 workers engaged in five packages for sanitation

work in TTD health department in Tirumala for one more year and Rs 13.20 crore for the continuation of FMS services for one more year for south package and Rs 9.60 crore for East package.

Sanctions were also made for various works, including Rs 15.12 crore towards the extension of 80 feet road up to an extent of 2.80 km from Mangalam RTO office up to Padmavati flour mill in Renigunta for resolving traffic issues of devotees coming for Srivari darshan from all regions, Rs 4.89 crore to develop footpaths, drains and central dividers from Tiruchanur junction to MR Palli junction and Rs1.79 for construction of a new TB ward in the Ruia hospital in exchange of the acquiring the site of the old TB ward which was taken by TTD for construction of the Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre Super Specialty Hospital.

The trust board also approved the tenders for various works including Rs 1.65 crore for ground floor development in SV Ayurveda Hospital at Tirupati for expanding its services, Rs 11.05 crores for the construction of a new godown in the Marketing Godown complex at Alipiri for facilitating storage of commodities like rice, dal, sugar, oil, etc., used in preparation of Annaprasadam for Srivari temple and other local temples for 60-90 days as against the present storage capacity of 15 days now, Rs 3.35 crore to construct second and third floors for the benefit of the patients attendants in SVIMS, Rs 25.67 crore for laying gravel road on land allotted for TTD employees house sites at Vadamalapeta in Padiredu area, another Rs 15 crore for laying gravel road in the additional 132 acre land granted in the same village for employees house sites, Rs 13.29 crore for laying a 4-lane road up to highway from Narayanadri hospital junction in Renigunta road to Tiruchanur, Rs 15.54 crore for Sri Padmavathi Sameta Sri Venkateswara Swami temple construction in Karimnagar, Telangana, Rs 3.11 crore for laying 1.135 km road from Hero Honda show room, Renigunta Road to Grand Ridge Hotel Tiruchanur, Rs 6.15 crore for development works in TTD employees quarters at Ramnagar in Tirupati, Rs 74.24 crore a new Cardioneuro block construction at SVIMS and Rs 21.10 crore for laying 4 lane road from Pudipatla junction near to Vakulamata temple, near Puthalapattu-Naidupeta highway. Administrative sanctions granted towards the modernisation and renovation works of SVIMS hospital buildings at a cost of Rs 197 crore.

The board also approved sanction of Rs 3.50 crore towards the purchase of equipment for setting up a wildlife monitoring cell control room by Tirupati DFO besides seeking the government approval for the proposal to grant annually Rs 5 crore for the proposals. TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, trust board members and officials were also present.