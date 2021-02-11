TTD to release 25K special entry tickets for Rathasapthami today 

Tirupati: To cope with the heavy rush expected for Rathasapthami festival to be observed at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, the TTD decided to release 25,000 tickets on Thursday.

Apart from this, TTD also enhanced Rs 300 special entry tickets online quota which is 20,000 daily to 25,000 per day which will also come into effect from February 11 (Thursday) 9 am. It may be noted here that TTD is also currently issuing 20,000 offline SSD tokens for free darshan for the sake of common pilgrims.

With the enhancement of special entry tickets quota, the number of pilgrims being allowed for darshan will be about 50,000-55,000 including all other categories like Arjitha seva ticket holders, donors, VIP break darshan and Sri Vani Trust.