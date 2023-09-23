TTD to release Anga Pradakshina tickets online at 10 am today, SED tickets on 25th

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which already released Tirumala Arjita Services on Saturday will release Anga Pradakshina tickets online at 10 am followed by release of quota of darshan and accommodation rooms at 11 am. Also, darshan tickets for the elderly and disabled will be issued today (Saturday) at 3 pm.

On the other hand, Rs.300 darshan tickets will be released on 25th of this month (Monday) at 10 am. Originally it was supposed to be released on 24th of this month, but as 24th of this month is a Sunday, it was changed to 25th. Also regarding the accommodation rooms, it will be released on 26th and 27th of this month. TTD requested the devotees to book darshan tickets and accommodation rooms.



On the fifth day of the Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam, the Pallaki Utsav was performed by art groups from different parts of the country. The artistes from Chennai have beautifully presented Srikrishna Leela in the form of Guruvayurappan. Garbha is an ancient Gujarati folk art form. This is a fun art form that is done together with the couple after the wedding.

Sumana's team has performed it most gracefully. Drums from Maharashtra under the direction of Y G Katekar went on like a feast. A large group of Bardini, an ancient folk art form of Madhya Pradesh, particularly impressed the devotees. Rani's group from Rajahmundry entertained with Mayura dance. Srinivas group from Rajahmundry has created a feast for the eyes with Sivalasyam, an Aghora dance that represents Shiva at the Kashi shrine in the state of Uttar Pradesh.