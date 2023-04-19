TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for July month on April 20

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will release the July quota of Arjitha service tickets of Tirumala Sri venkateswara Swami online on April 20 at 10 am. Devotees can register online till 10 am on 22nd April for electronic dip and tickets will be issued after Luckydip on April 22nd at 12 noon.



Devotees who have got tickets have to pay the money and finalize the date of Srivari darshan. Tirumala Srivari Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankara Seva ticket quota will be released online on 20th of this month at 11.30 am. TTD will release the quota of special entrance darshan tickets for the month of May and June at 10 am on April 25.

On the other hand, TTD will release the Srivani Trust tickets of July quota on April 20 at 3 pm and Anga Pradakshinam tokens quota for the month of July at 10 AM on 21st of this month. The quota of free special darshan tokens for the month of May will be released online on 21st of this month at 3 pm to enable the elderly, disabled and those suffering from chronic diseases to visit Tirumala.