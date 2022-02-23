TTD to release March quota tickets today

Tirumala: TTD will release the March quota of Rs 300 special entry darshan (SED) tickets at 9 am on Wednesday. It was also decided by TTD to increase the SED tickets being issued daily from 20,000 to 25,000 for March. The daily quota of offline Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will also be increased to 20,000 as against 15,000 now, with effect from March 1.

This is to cope with the heavy demand for offline free darshan tokens issued across the counters in Tirupati and also to reduce the waiting time for the pilgrims for darshan.



TTD also to release 13,000 tickets of SED for February 24-28 (five days) in addition to the quota already released, on Wednesday along with March quota.

Similarly, 5,000 offline SSD tokens will be issued from February 26 to 28 at the counters of Bhudevi complex, Srinivasam complex, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Choultries.