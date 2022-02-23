  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

TTD to release March quota tickets today

TTD to release March quota tickets today
x

TTD to release March quota tickets today

Highlights

The number of tickets per day will be increased from 20,000 to 25,000

Tirumala: TTD will release the March quota of Rs 300 special entry darshan (SED) tickets at 9 am on Wednesday. It was also decided by TTD to increase the SED tickets being issued daily from 20,000 to 25,000 for March. The daily quota of offline Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will also be increased to 20,000 as against 15,000 now, with effect from March 1.

This is to cope with the heavy demand for offline free darshan tokens issued across the counters in Tirupati and also to reduce the waiting time for the pilgrims for darshan.

TTD also to release 13,000 tickets of SED for February 24-28 (five days) in addition to the quota already released, on Wednesday along with March quota.

Similarly, 5,000 offline SSD tokens will be issued from February 26 to 28 at the counters of Bhudevi complex, Srinivasam complex, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Choultries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X