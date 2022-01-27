TTD to release Special Darshan Tickets for February from January 28

The Tirumala Tirupati Temple Board (TTD) has given good news to the devotees who are looking forward to visiting the Tirumala deity for darshan. It has been announced that Special Darshan tickets for February will be released on the 28th of this month. TTD said it would issue tickets for this special Darshan on the 28th. TTD officials have issued a statement to this effect stating that the tickets will be issued at 9 a.m. on the 28th of this month.



Meanwhile, it has been announced that on the 29th of this month, Sarvadarshan tokens will be released online at the rate of 10 thousand per day. On the other hand, as the devotees are hoping for an increase in Darshan tickets for February, the officials said that the tickets were not increased in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, the TTD made it clear that the devotees who come to darshan must abide by the rules of the corona and asserted that there will be no entry into the Tirumala failing to follow the rules. Meanwhile, the authorities in the temple are carrying out measures to take proper care is taken for the containment of coronavirus.

