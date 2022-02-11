TTD to resume issue of offline free darshan tokens

Tirupati: TTD will resume the issuance of offline free darshan tokens from February 15, a day before darshan on February 16.

According to TTD executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, daily 10,000 free darshan tickets will be issued for darshan. The issuing of tokens was suspended after Covid cases increased in the third wave of the pandemic and TTD started issuing the free darshan tokens online after persisting demand from the common devotees.

It may be noted here that TTD released the February quota of free slotted Sarva darshan (SSD) token only up to February 15.