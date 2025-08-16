TTD to take up feasibility study for VQC-3 at Tirumala

Tirupati: Toease the massive pilgrim rush to Lord Venkateswara’s shrine, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing to commission a detailed feasibility study for a third Vaikuntam Queue Complex (VQC-3). The study, expected to roll out in the coming weeks, will lay the groundwork for what could become a major upgrade to the temple’s crowd management system.

The TTD Trust Board, during its July meeting, had already given an in-principle nod to the proposal. Officials say the study will serve as a blueprint, detailing technical, financial, and administrative aspects before any construction work begins.

Currently, the twin queue complexes — VQC-1 and VQC-2 — handle between 60,000 and one lakh pilgrims daily. However, during peak events like Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi, the numbers swell dramatically, often stretching the facilities far beyond their capacity. Devotees, especially the elderly and those with special needs, face long hours of standing in cramped spaces.

The proposed VQC-3 is envisioned to offer not just additional capacity but a more comfortable and culturally immersive waiting experience. The plan is likely to include spacious holding zones, well-ventilated waiting halls, frisking and security points, restrooms, drinking water facilities, medical assistance, and locker rooms. Special attention will be given to accessibility for the elderly and differently abled.

Beyond the interiors, planners will look at seamless connectivity to pedestrian corridors, Mada Streets, battery vehicle stands, RTC bus bays, prasadam counters, Annadanam halls, rest houses, and the darshan entry gates. Infrastructure mapping will also cover water, sewage, power supply, ventilation, security, and emergency access.

The feasibility exercise will examine multiple potential locations, keeping in mind heritage sensitivities, terrain challenges, environmental impact, and existing land use. Seasonal footfall data will be analysed to forecast future demand across free darshan, special entry, and senior citizen queues.

A key highlight of the vision is cultural integration — with areas earmarked for devotional art displays, Vedic chanting, interpretation centres, and sacred landscaping. The whole idea is to make a pleasant waiting time for the devotees which often becomes inevitable in view of the surging pilgrim rush.

The study will also recommend administrative steps, including mandatory clearances from forest and heritage authorities, and explore funding models — from institutional budgets and donor contributions to possible public-private partnerships. Phased construction and long-term maintenance will form part of the plan.