TTD Vedic Mantra Parayanams enter 300th day today

Tirumala: The Vedic Mantra Parayanams at Nada Neerajanam to boost up the spirituality and enhance confidence among the people to overcome the pandemic Covid-situation will enter its 300th day on Wednesday. The spiritual programme which got a humongous response across the globe began with Yogavashistam-Sri Dhanvanthri Maha Mantra Parayanam that began on April 10 last year.

Later on the Sundarakanda Pathanam was started on June 11 which will complete 238 days on February 3. Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhania and SV Higher Vedic Studies Project Officer Dr A Vibhishana Sharma are leading the reciting of the shlokas and elaborating its meaning respectively.

Similarly, the TTD began Virat Parvam - Lok Kalyana Parayanam from July 15 with Vedic exponents Pavanakumar Sharma and Maruti and Geeta Parayanam with Vedic stalwarts Kuppa Vishwanatha Shastry and Kasipathi from September 10 onwards.

The Shloka Parayanams also included meaningful commentaries in Telugu on the significance of pronunciation and its message to the modern world.

The SVBC is also giving live telecast of Parayanams of Sundarakanda (7 am to 8 am), Geeta (6 pm to 7 pm) and Virat Parvam (8 pm and 9 pm) every day for the benefit of devotees across the globe. It is needless to say that the slew of spiritual programmes helped the TTD satellite channel SVBC increase its viewership substantially and enhanced the TTD image worldwide.