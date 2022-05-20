TTD's Gosamrakshnasala takes steps to save Desi cows

Tirupati: SV Veterinary Institute will soon have a lab with multiple ovulation techniques. It will be the first of its kind in the state and will help in training more and more veterinary students in embryo transfer.

This lab is coming up at a cost of Rs 3 crore, thanks to the efforts made by former EO of TTD K S Jawahar Reddy who had found that the productivity of milk yield was declining which had resulted in the increase in popularity of crossbreed cows. A visit to the Gosamrakshanasala by The Hans India gave a clear picture of the metamorphic change it had undergone within a short span of 18 months. This institution takes up a wide range of activities covering TTD-run temples, protection and promotion of Desi cow species, enhance their milk yield with the advanced embryo transfer technology, support Gosalas run by various organizations in the districts, help farmers engaged in natural farming, production of cow based products like incense sticks, Panchagavya and many more to generate revenue. The Gosala is a classic example of how an initiative of an officer supported by TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and others laid path to see that the institution becomes a vibrant one taking up multiple activities.

According to TTD officials, it had become possible for the Gosala to not only take forward the Gosamrakshana movement but also to take up multiple activities since Jawahar Reddy who has vast administrative experience was also a veterinary doctor.

This helped him in preparing a blueprint to see that the Samrakshanasala whose activities were limited to taking care of a few thousand cattle and negligible productivity turned into a multipurpose establishment performing more than a dozen and spreading its wings beyond the temple city providing services in both the Telugu states.

Not just that, now the Gosala has a feed mixing plant to ensure nutritious feed and sustainability in the production of milk, curd, butter and ghee that is used by temples in making of prasadams.