TTD’s Sundarkanda Patanam successfully completes one year

Tirumala: The popular spiritual programme Sundarakanda Patanam, which won global acclaim, successfully completed a year on Thursday. The devotional event of chanting of slokas from Sundrakanda chapter of the epic Ramayana conducted in the morning daily by TTD received overwhelming response which was not seen so far to any devotional event from the devotees from all over the world. TTD launched the programme in an effort to boost up spirituality to help the people to tide over the difficult pandemic period and also add to devotional tinge among the people as part of its Hindu Dharma Pracharam from Nadaneerajanam platform near the famed Sri Venkateswara temple, last year June 11.

Within no time, the daily devotional event telecast worldwide by TTD satellite channel SVBC won the appreciation of people heaping praises on TTD for the conduct of programme helping them spend quality time during their confinement in home due to lockdown strengthening their spiritual moorings. The Parayana Maha Yagam of TTD started first with Yogavasistyam, Dhanvanthri Mahamantra Parayanams on April 10 and went on for 62 days till June 10 last year and thereafter the Sundarakanda Pataanam commenced from June 11 onwards continuing mass chanting of slokas from texts.

It is needless to say that the unique programme which is being followed by thousands of devotees from their homes across the world with the daily live telecast by the SVBC between 7 am and 8 am saw the TTD Satellite channel viewers increasing manifold bringing the much needed public attention on the channel.

Buoyed with the thumping success of Sundarakanda, TTD is organising mass chanting of Yuddha Kanda slokas from Friday which will be held daily from 8.30 am at Vasantha Mandapam in Tirumala. While Sundarakanda parayanam will also continue at Nadaneerajanam from 7 to 9 before Yudhakanda patanam.