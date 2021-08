Tulabharam inaugurated at Tiruchanoor temple

Tirupati: On lines of Tirumala temple, TTD inaugurated Tulabharam at Tiruchanoor Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, on the auspicious occasion of Vara Mahalakshmi Vratham festival on Friday.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO K S Jawahar Reddy along with Minister for BC Welfare Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna offered Tulabharam in the form of rice, sugarcane and jaggery respectively, marking the inauguration of Tulabharam at Padmavathi temple under the control of TTD.

The Tulabharam made of brass was donated by a Chennai-based businessman and an ardent devotee Jayachandra Naidu costing around Rs 17 lakh. JEO Sada Bhargavi, Additional CVSO Sivakumar Reddy, DyEO Kasturi Bai, AEO Prabhakar Reddy and others were also present.