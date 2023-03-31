Two dead and six injured after an unknown vehicle hits auto in Chandragiri

A road accident took place in Turupupalli of Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district where an auto was hit by an unknown vehicle leaving two die on the spot and six others seriously injured.



The locals who witnessed the incident took the injured to a nearby hospital. The incident took place while the victims were returning from a friend's wedding.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and investigated. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. The police have identified the deceased as Dinesh (26) and Imran (27) from Tirupati.