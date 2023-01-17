Two jawans commit suicide at SHAR in Tirupati

A CISF SI and Constable committed suicide at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Sriharikota, Tirupati district in a span of 24 hours. CISF sub-inspector Vikas Singh (33) committed suicide by shooting himself with his gun at SHAR on Monday night. The personnel who saw the SI shooting informed the Sriharikota police while SI Manoj Kumar inspected the scene.

Meanwhile, Constable Chintamani (29) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on Sunday night in the forest area near Zeropoint Radar Center in SHAR. Chintamani from Shankara village and taluka of Mahashamund district of Chhattisgarh state took up the job as a constable on 10th of this month.

CISF Inspector Chinnakannan, who received information about Chintamani's suicide, filed a complaint with the Sriharikota police. SI Manoj Kumar inspected the scene and informed the relatives of the deceased. The body was shifted to Sullurpet government hospital for postmortem and a case was registered. The reasons for his suicide are to be known.