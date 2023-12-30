  • Menu
Two Wild animals spotted near Footpath in Tirumala.

Two wild animals- A Leopard and sloth bear fould moving near Elephant Gate near at the footpath in Tirumala

Tirumala : Two wild animals- A Leopard and sloth bear fould moving near Elephant Gate near at the footpath in Tirumala. In verification of the CCTV footage revealed a Leopard and bear moving in the forest area near the footpath, alerting TTD and forest officials. TTD renewed in the appel to pilgrims to be caution wile going on the footpath tirumala.


In view of the two wild animals were seen moving.



