Ugadi Mahotsavam begins at Srisailam temple

Priest performing puja to Chandeeshwara Swamy after making yagasala entry on the first day of Ugadi Mahotsavam at Srisailam on Saturday. Temple EO D Peddiraju is also seen.

The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam started on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Saturday with Yagasala pravesham. Earlier, special prayers were offered to the utsava murthys.

As part of yagasala pravesam, temple EO D Peddiraju, priests, Veda pundits and officials made swamy varla yagasala entry at the temple premises.

Later, Chandeewhsara Puja, Rudrakalasa Stapana and Ankuararpanam were performed and in the evening, Brungi Vahana Seva and Maha Lakshmi Alankaram were conducted to the presiding deities. After Brungi Vahana Seva, gramotsavam was org anised.

