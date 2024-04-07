Ugadi Mahotsavam begins at Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam started on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Saturday with Yagasala pravesham. Earlier, special prayers were offered to the utsava murthys.

As part of yagasala pravesam, temple EO D Peddiraju, priests, Veda pundits and officials made swamy varla yagasala entry at the temple premises.

Later, Chandeewhsara Puja, Rudrakalasa Stapana and Ankuararpanam were performed and in the evening, Brungi Vahana Seva and Maha Lakshmi Alankaram were conducted to the presiding deities. After Brungi Vahana Seva, gramotsavam was org anised.