Union Minister of Roads & Transport Offered Prayers In Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Honourable Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala during the early hours on Thursday.

On their arrival, the Hon’ble Union Minister was accorded a grand reception by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam and temple priests escorted him to the sanctum sanctorum.





After darshan, he was offered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later the JEO presented Theertha Prasadams, photo of Srivaru to the dignitary.