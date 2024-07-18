Live
- Flipkart GOAT Sale: Blaupunkt Unveils Exclusive Premium Monsoon Deals
- No takers for 18 lakh jobs in BFSI space
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to add a new status update interface for Android users
- Sanofi healthcare set to invest Rs 3,600 cr in Hyd GCC by 2030
- YS Jagan to Visit Tadepalli Today
- Lakhs of devotees witness ‘Suna Besha’
- One dies in reactor blast at Atchutapuram SEZ
- Flexible work arrangements- Meeting the needs of modern employees
- Thousands attend Rottela Panduga on first day
- Cheruvula Parirakshana Vedika to fight for protection of water bodies
Just In
Union Minister of Roads & Transport Offered Prayers In Tirumala
Highlights
TIRUMALA: The Honourable Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala during the...
TIRUMALA: The Honourable Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala during the early hours on Thursday.
On their arrival, the Hon’ble Union Minister was accorded a grand reception by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam and temple priests escorted him to the sanctum sanctorum.
After darshan, he was offered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later the JEO presented Theertha Prasadams, photo of Srivaru to the dignitary.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS