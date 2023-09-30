Unprecedented pilgrim rush witnessed in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: With the second week of Saturday in the auspicious Puratasi month coupled with a series of holidays till October 2, all the roads in Tirupati leading to Tirumala are filled with an unprecedented rush of pilgrim devotees.

The parking slots at Alipiri are filled with buses especially from the state of Tamilnadu which spread upto SV Vedic University along the Alipiri road. Buses are lined up on either sides of the Alipiri road since Friday.

All the compartments in VQC 1 and 2, Naryanagiri Sheds are filled up and the queue lines have crossed Nandakam Rest House spreading to over five kilometers outside.

TTD has made elaborate arrangements of Annaprasadam, beverages, drinking water to the devotees lined up in the serpentine queue lines since Thursday. Senior officers from Tirupati also deputed to supervise the amenities in different areas from time to time.

Nearly 2500 Srivari Sevaks are being deployed in different shifts at the Vaikuntham compartments, NG Sheds, outside lines, luggage counters, laddu counters, annaprasadam, reception, kalyanakatta, queue line management inside temple, chappal stands, etc. All the officials and heads of various departments are continuously monitoring the pilgrim situation and providing the amenities to the waiting pilgrims.

It is taking nearly 48 hours for the tokenless devotees as on 12noon of Saturday, September 30, to have darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The Radio and Broadcasting wing of TTD is making continuous announcements in this regard and appealing devotees to plan their pilgrimage accordingly keeping in view the long waiting hours for darshan.