Use cycling to curb pollution: Dy Mayor

Tirupati/Chittoor: Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy has called upon people to use cycle for short distance works instead of motorcycles and help in reducing the environmental pollution due to carbon emissions, which has become a major problem worldwide threatening the very survival of the mankind.

Participating in the cycle rally organised by Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) officials in the city on Friday to mark the World Bicycle Day, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy exhorted all sections of people to make cycle riding a habit to improve their health fitness besides preventing environmental pollution. He also appealed to youth to turn as environmental protectors by creating awareness among the people on the hazards of emissions from motor vehicles.

The rally started from Srinivasa Sports Complex at SV Arts College and culminated at Municipal Office covering Prakasam Road, Ghandhi Road and Tilak Road in the city. A large number of youth participated in rally. SETVIN CEO Murali, Srinivasa Sports Complex Administrative Officer Jayaramaiah and others were present. In Chittoor, Mayor B Amuda on Friday called upon the students to participate actively in the sports and games. Flagging off the bicycle rally organised jointly by Nehru Yuva Kendra and District Sports Authority to mark the World Bicycle Day here, she said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to encouraging sports and games students besides establishing skill development centres throughout the state. She said cycling would provide best physical exercise for all sections of people. She hailed Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing a scheme providing cycles to all girl students studying from 7th class and above. She appealed to youth to cultivate good habits and use cycle for all domestic purposes. Chittoor Nehru Yuva Kendra coordinator Pradeep Kumar and DSA chief coach A Balaji were present.