UTF flays negligence of education sector in Budget

Tirupati: United Teachers Federation (UTF) district leaders flayed the Union Budget 2023-24 saying that the allocations for the educational sector were nominal. Though the Kothari commission recommended the allocation of six percent resources in GDP to the educational sector, the government has provided only 0.3 percent and only 2.5 percent out of the total budget. UTF district president and general secretary GJ Rajasekhar and K Muthyala Reddy said that it shows the government's negligence towards the educational sector.

Though the allocations were 0.12 percent more compared to the previous budget, they were not sufficient. It indicated that the government wants to go away from the responsibilities of the educational field. They flayed the allocations to the Science and Technology sector also which was only 0.7 percent. The Rs7 lakh exemption limit in Income Tax will in no way benefit the employees and teachers, they criticised.

A student of MA Economics in SPVV, PVS Parvathi Harika, said that the reduction of GST on the supply of goods like TVs, tablets for digital education will make it more affordable and will foster the National Education Policy across the country more easily.

A research scholar in the same department K Sadhvika opined that the budget gave a boost to agriculture and allied sectors with the allocation of Rs 2,200 crores for high value horticulture crops and Rs 6,000 crores to push fisheries. Encouragement for agri start-ups by young people in rural areas will resolve farmers problems. The proposal to develop 50 tourist destinations will encourage tourism.