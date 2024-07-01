Live
Vakulamata temple anniversary held in grand manner
Tirupati: The anniversary celebrations at Sri Vakulamatha temple on Peruru Banda near Tirupati was observed in a grand manner on Sunday.
Special programs were organised at the temple on the occasion. As part of this, the Goddess was woken up in the morning with Suprabhatam followed by Tomala and Sahasranamarchana.
Later Sri Vishwaksen Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Rakshabandanam, Agni Pratishta, Kalasharadhana, Mahashanthi Homam and Poornahuti were performed.
Subsequently, Ashtottara Kalasabhishekam was held to Ammavari Utsava idol from 11 am to 12 noon.
Special grade Dy EO Varalakshmi, VGO Balireddy, temple inspector Shivakumar, other officials and a large number of devotees participated.
