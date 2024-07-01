  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Vakulamata temple anniversary held in grand manner

Vakulamata temple anniversary held in grand manner
x
Highlights

Tirupati: The anniversary celebrations at Sri Vakulamatha temple on Peruru Banda near Tirupati was observed in a grand manner on Sunday.Special...

Tirupati: The anniversary celebrations at Sri Vakulamatha temple on Peruru Banda near Tirupati was observed in a grand manner on Sunday.

Special programs were organised at the temple on the occasion. As part of this, the Goddess was woken up in the morning with Suprabhatam followed by Tomala and Sahasranamarchana.

Later Sri Vishwaksen Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Rakshabandanam, Agni Pratishta, Kalasharadhana, Mahashanthi Homam and Poornahuti were performed.

Subsequently, Ashtottara Kalasabhishekam was held to Ammavari Utsava idol from 11 am to 12 noon.

Special grade Dy EO Varalakshmi, VGO Balireddy, temple inspector Shivakumar, other officials and a large number of devotees participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X