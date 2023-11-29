Live
Various sections support TTD funding for Tirupati
Poura Samajam, a platform consisting of various political parties and civil society organisations, stresses the need for the TTD to fund development of pilgrim city saying that TTD has 42% of its properties in Tirupati
Tirupati: A meeting of Poura Samajam comprising all sections of Tirupati unanimously supported the TTD funding development works in the pilgrim city. Members of political parties, journalists and others under the aegis of Tirupati Press Club met here on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing controversy over TTD funds to Tirupati development. However, the meeting felt that there is nothing wrong in such a move and TTD can spend as many crores of rupees as possible.
The speakers felt that BJP has been making political comments unnecessarily on the issue. TTD has 42 per cent of its properties in Tirupati but the corporation was not collecting a single rupee as tax from TTD. The BJP attitude in the whole episode appears dangerous and it was mentioned in the TTD Act itself that the TTD should spend for pilgrims, drinking water, sanitation, education and health in Tirupati city, recalled CPM leader Kandarapu Murali.
YSRCP leaders Venkatesh, Ajay, Vasu Yadav, RPI leader Anjaiah, CPI leader Murali, Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum convenor M Purushotham Reddy, BRS leader A Krishna Prasad and several journalists also spoke and supported the decision taken by TTD trust board.