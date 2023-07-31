Live
VEMU students get placements
Chittoor: In continuation to the glorious placements, VEMU Institute of Technology has announced that five students of CSE and ECE have grabbed coveted placements in CONSTIENT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, Chennai.
K Bala Krishna from CSE was placed as software engineer with a package of Rs 12 lakh per annum. G Hari Hara Reddy (CSE), P Gandhi (CSE), A Hari Teja (ECE) and Sailani Baba (ECE) got placements as business analytics with a package of Rs 8.5 lakh per annum. VEMU Institute of Technology College Principal Dr Naveen Kilari congratulated the selected students, Dean of Career Development Centre and the team who put in their best efforts in achieving this milestone. He stated that they have been giving placement training to the students from first year onwards, which help them in getting placements.
College Chairman Prof Chandra Sekhar Naidu congratulated the students, who got selected in campus placements.