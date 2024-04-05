Vendors slapped Rs 40,000 fine for using banned plastics

Tirupati: Following the instructions of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh, Municipal Corporation health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy on Thursday formed 20 teams that conducted surprise raids on shops including supermarkets, textiles, fruits shops, bakeries and seized 105 kg of banned plastic bags. They also collected a penalty of Rs 40,000 from shop owners for using banned plastic items.

Health officer Y Anvesh instructed all shopkeepers, wholesale traders and vendors to stop using single use plastic items and plastic materials that are below 120 microns. He said, as per the Central government’s guidelines, plastic bags with less than 120 microns thickness were banned in 2022 and accordingly, all plastic products, which are less than 120 microns thicknessm were prohibited from production and sale, he said, warning that if any shop is found using banned plastic items will be liable for a penalty of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on the stock of the plastic products seized from the premises.

The health officer further said if any shopkeeper was found continuing use of banned plastic items even after imposing first time penalty, shop will be seized and shopkeeper faces prosecution. Even trade license also will be cancelled, he added.