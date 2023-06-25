Vijayawada: Left parties to protest on June 30 on high power tariffs

Vijayawada: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna alleged that the state government is exploiting the power consumers by collecting various types of charges and burdening them with exorbitant power tariff.

He said the Left parties would stage protests at the sub-stations and APTransco offices in the state on June 30 in protest against the collection of true-up charges, adjustment charges, customer charges and the proposals to install smart meters.

Ramakrishna in a press release on Saturday, said the government is collecting high power tariff and creating many problems to the people. He alleged the state government has given the contract to Adani group for the supply of smart meters at a very high price compared to other states. Stating that Rajasthan purchased smart meters at Rs 7,100, he questioned why the AP government is buying them at exorbitant price of Rs 36,970.

He demanded the government to review the decision on purchase of smart meters from Adani group.

Ramakrishna appealed to the people to participate in the protests staged by the Left parties on June 30 opposing the policies of the YSRCP government on power sector.