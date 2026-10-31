Voters urged to exercise their franchise in municipal elections

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar urged every voter to exercise their constitutional right to vote in the municipal elections scheduled for November 1. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm. The Collector asked voters whose names are on the electoral roll to visit their respective polling stations and cast their votes. Voters must carry any one of the 12 identity documents approved by the Election Commission.

He said voters would receive two ballot papers at the polling station. The pink ballot paper will be used to vote for the Mayor candidate, while the white ballot paper will be used to vote for the Corporator candidate. After marking their votes, voters must put both ballot papers into the same ballot box.

The Collector said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully, freely and transparently. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the election authorities. The 12 accepted identity documents are Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, passport, post office passbook, MGNREGA job card, health insurance card, pension document, service identity card, National Population Register (NPR) smart card, official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs, and disability identity card. Meanwhile, the Collector also announced a ban on liquor sales in view of the urban local body elections in Chittoor district. The ban will apply to the municipal areas where elections are being held and locations within a five-kilometre radius. Liquor sales will remain suspended from 5 pm on October 30 until November 1.