Will strive for ‘state art’ status to Kalamkari: TTD Chairman

Tirupati: All out efforts will be made to persuade the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to get ‘state art’ status to the traditional Kalamkari art, said TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Participating as chief guest in the inaugural session of three-day workshop organised on the theme of ‘Traditional temple art’ by the SV Traditional Sculpture Training Institute (SVITSA) in Tirupati, the Chairman said the TTD Board will soon upgrade the two-year certificate course in Kalamkari into a four-year diploma course.

He said Kalamkari art was born about 30,000 years ago as a temple and bhajan hall architecture and that TTD had revived this art into a teaching course 17 years ago. TTD would soon launch a campaign to produce 1/2 feet or one-feet idols of Sri Venkateswara to suit the devotional needs of every household in the country.

He said the workshop should inspire the students of sculpture institute to harness their skills and make the role model exponents of architecture and sculpture.

Speaking on the occasion, the JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi said the fine arts received patronisation during Karunakar Reddy’s past regime with a new building and had also announced Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to all students who completed the courses. The Chairman had also hiked prices of sculptures produced by students at the workshop. Since its inception, so far, 815 students of the institute had turned into sculptors and architects.

EXHIBITION OF SCULPTURES

The TTD Chairman also inaugurated an exhibition of sculptures which included temple art, statues, Sudha (cement figurines, Koyya (wood) folk statues, Panchaloha (metal) idols and traditional architecture.

Among others, the artefacts made from waste goods by Kumari P Sai Devika, glass works, pottery, household articles made from jute were also put on display at stalls.

TTD Board member Yanadayya, DEO Bhaskar Reddy, prominent Stapathi Santhana Krishnan, SVETA Director Prashanti, Institute Principal Venkat Reddy, teachers and students were also present.