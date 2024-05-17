Will Vemireddy Prashanthi break Nallapareddy’s winning streak in Kovur?

Nellore: Neglecting constituency development, other such factors, particularly derogatory comments against TDP MLA candidate Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy have become a major setback to YSRCP candidate Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy in the just concluded elections. Poll analysts feel that Prashanthi may put an end to Nallapareddy family rule in Kovur Assembly.

YSRCP fielded sitting MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, while TDP inducted woman candidate Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, TTD Advisory Board Chairperson in New Delhi and an upcoming politician, as Kovur MLA candidate.

Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy is the second woman candidate contesting from Kovur, earlier Praja Rajyam Party fielded one Tupakula Menemma in 2009 elections.

Though Prashanthi Reddy is facing election first time, she is giving a tough fight to her political rival YSRCP nominee Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, who is allegedly on the verge of defeat unless miracle happens. For the first time after entering politics, Prasanna Kumar Reddy is facing this type of situation the politics. He won from Kovur Assembly segment in 1992 by-elections after his father Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy died in 1989. Since then, his winning streak continued five times from Kovur, in 1994, 1999, 2009 (TDP banner), 2012 by-polls (YSRCP) and 2019 elections.

Now the situation is entirely different as he is swimming against the current, following various factors like ignorance of constituency development, allegedly expecting commissions from realtors, even from his own party leaders and most importantly making derogatory comments against the personal life of TDP nominee Vemireddy Prashanthi during electioneering. This had accumulated public sympathy for Prashanthi, thereby adversely affecting his winning chances in elections.

Another major setback to YSRCP was Nallapareddy Prasanna failed to convince the government for reopening Kovur Sugar factory, which was closed for several years, which made 2 lakh sugarcane farmers to lose livelihood.

During campaigning, Prashanthi Reddy assuring farmers that she would convince the government over this factory reopening issue has bonus point to TDP.

Altogether, TDP’s dream of retaining power in Kovur Assembly segment may get realised with Prashanthi Reddy winning the elections