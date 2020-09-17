Within three months Avilala Park will be ready : says TUDA Chairman

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Development Authority Chairman and MLA CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy said that within three months Avilala Park will be available for public use. On Thursday, Chairman inspected the Avilala tank pending works and discussed the TTD and TUDA engineering officials on the works progress. In this connection Chairman questioned the officials how many days they want for completion of Avilala 150 acres mega religious park works time.

Chairman instructed the officials to complete the park works within three months. He told open air restaurants , 3 km cycling track, children play area, greenery with religious themes and toilets will come in the mega park. " this is one of the big relaxation zones in Tirupati city for residents to get relief from day to day work stress", CheviReddy added.

