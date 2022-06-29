Working round-the-clock to ensure darshan to more pilgrims: EO AV Dharma Reddy

Tirupati: TTD management with the co-operation of its strong workforce is working round-the-clock to ensure hassle-free darshan to more number of pilgrims to the best possible extent, asserted TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy.

Addressing the valedictory of the two-day media workshop held here on Tuesday, the EO with a Power Point Presentation explained the evolution of various types of darshan systems introduced since 1951. He said in 1950s, on an average daily 619 pilgrims had darshan which increased to 3,197 in the next decade and climbed to 9,200 and odd in 1970s while reached a five-digit figure in 1980s and in 1990s the daily count stood at 32,000 and doubled by next decade. When it was 70,000 on aggregate in 2011, the average footfall in 2019 recorded 75,000.

The TTD management has been making plans accordingly from time to time to provide comfortable darshan by the way of introducing Laghu darshan, Maha Laghu darshan, Sudarshan tokens, SED tickets, Divya Darshanam tokens, Sarva Darshanam tokens, Slotted Sarva Darshan and Seeghra Darshanam, Nityakatla Sevas, the evolution of Arjitha Sevas etc.

In spite of TTD's best efforts to manage a whopping number of pilgrims, sometimes they (devotees) are forced to face inconvenience. During such times, he urged the mediapersons to give ideas to TTD to overcome the issues instead of throwing mud on the management.

Later, the EO also briefed on the recent initiatives taken up by the TTD which include development of State of Art SV Museum in Tirumala at Rs 100 crore, 10-acre area to construct Srivari temple in Mumbai at Rs 70 crore and Parakamani Hall at Rs 23 crore (all on donation basis) soon. Earlier, the JEO (H & E) Sada Bhargavi narrated the recent achievements of Estates Wing and Education departments in TTD along with recent initiatives like Dry Flower Technology, Cleft Palate, Cochlear implantation in BIRRD hospital, Paediatric Hospital, Cow initiatives etc. through Power Point Presentation. She said effective measures using latest technology like geo-tagging were taken to safeguard TTD properties in various places and also solve court cases to resume TTD lands.

At the beginning of the meet, Yoga instructor Pratap performed Yoga Asanas followed by Annamacharya Sankeertans by TTD Asthana Vidhwan Dr G Balakrishna Prasad. Over 200 mediapersons from print and electronic media hailing from Tirupati and Tirumala participated in the workshop. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CEO SVBC Suresh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao, PRO Dr T Ravi, and others were also present.