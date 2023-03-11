Works worth `430 cr taken up in Chandragiri: Chevireddy

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that development works worth Rs 430 crore were taken up in his constituency and no other constituency in the State could see such a development including Kuppam. Every Panchayat was allocated not less than Rs 2.50 crore and Pelli Kanuka worth Rs 34,000 will be given to the people who are going to marry.





He addressed a public meeting at Thondavada in Chandragiri constituency on Friday held in support of party Graduates' MLC candidate P Shyam Prasad Reddy and to counter the allegations of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. Apparently upset at the serious allegations made by Lokesh during his padayatra in the erstwhile Chittoor district, YSRCP leaders one after another countered his remarks against CM Jagan and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy whom the TDP leader dubbed as 'Papala Peddireddi.'





A large number of youth took part in the bike rally on this occasion and attended the public meeting which was attended by MPs P Mithun Reddy and N Reddeppa and MLC candidate P Shyam Prasad Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Chevireddy said that each one has their own habits while spending 75 per cent of his income for development was his habit. He listed out various development initiatives taken up by him in the constituency.





MP Mid hun Reddy said that Lokesh was not saying what they were going to do for the people except saying that welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka etc., will be stopped. He said Cheivireddy is a people's leader and has not countered any allegations made by Lokesh against him. State has received huge investments during the Global Investors' Summit and CM Jagan has implemented every scheme mentioned in the manifesto. He asked the people to elect Chevireddy with a huge majority in the next elections and Shyam Prasad Reddy in the MLC elections. Tirupati rural MP Mohith Reddy also spoke on the occasion.



