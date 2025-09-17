Live
World Ozone Day celebrated
Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Regional Office, Tirupati, in association with BVK Group of Institutions, organised World Ozone Day celebrations on Tuesday.
Around 500 students from various schools in and around Tirupati actively participated in a symposium competition under junior and senior categories.
Chief Guest Ch Rajasekhar, Environmental Engineer, along with Alekhya, Director, Sri Chaitanya Children’s Academy, and Srihari, Principal, BVK Institutions, addressed the students on the importance of ozone layer protection.
They highlighted that depletion of the ozone layer leads to increased UV radiation, affecting human health and marine life.
Officials from the Pollution Control Board, including V Madan Mohan Reddy, AEE, and Sashikala, AEE, also took part in the programme.