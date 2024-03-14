Live
YSRCP candidate assures to develop Kadiri
Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district) : YSRCP MLA candidate BS Maqbool said that he had a great vision for Kadiri to make it great very soon. Stating that everyone needs social, academic and physical infrastructure, he assured of striving to get everything for the people.
Along with YSRCP MP candidate Boya Santhamma, he participated in election campaign in Nallacheruvu village on Wednesday. Maqbool said that he is explaining various benefits of Navaratnalu scheme to everyone in village and mandal. He urged the public to vote for YSRCP for a better future.
State general secretary Vajrabhaskar Reddy, CEC member Poola Srinivas Reddy, legal cell zonal in-charge Lokeshwar Reddy, mandal YSRCP leaders and activists participated in the campaign.
