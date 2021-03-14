YSRCP clean sweeps Tirupati Municipal Corporation by winning 26 divisions

YSRCP clean sweep in the election for municipal corporation of Tirupati (MCT) where it won in won in 26 Divisions against 27 for which elections where held.



TDP won only one seat while other parties including BJP, CPM, Janasena and CPI drew blank.

The YSRCP had already 22 Divisions where the party candidates elected unanimously in it kitty, taking the total to 48 against total 50 Divisions in the Corporation

Election was withheld due to court orders in one Division.

The corporation election proved beyond dispute that the YSRCP is invincible in the city.

Counting of votes which was taken up this morning was completed in three hours as only 52 percent votes polled in the polling held on March 10.