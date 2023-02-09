YSRCP govt harassing farmers, alleges Nara Lokesh

Tirupati: The Yuva Galam padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has crossed another milestone on Wednesday as it completed 150 km in 13 days.

So far, Lokesh has completed 155.5 km and on the 13th day he covered a distance of 9.6 km and completed four constituencies – Kuppam, Palamaner, Puthalapattu and Chittoor so far and entered GD Nellore constituency.

After resuming the 13th day padayatra, Lokesh tried to address the people at NTR circle in NR Pet of Chittoor rural mandal. But police gathered in large numbers and prevented him from speaking saying that no permission was accorded to conduct the meeting there as per GO No.1. Lokesh argued with them after which he stood on a stool and addressed the people.

Reacting sharply to police denying him permission to address a public meeting, Lokesh said," If permission is not given to hold meeting anywhere, it has to be held at Tadepalli palace," he said. Later, he interacted with local farmers at Krishnapuram in Chittoor Assembly constituency and told them that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu used to hold repeated review meetings with the then Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and it has helped in making agriculture a remunerative activity.

Naidu encouraged agriculture and allied sectors on a massive scale but now Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been harassing the farmers by installing meters to motor pumpsets following which the farming sector is in deep crisis now, he observed. "AP is now in third position in farmers' suicides and their problems will end only after the TDP returns to power," he said.

Cold-storage plants will be set up, crop insurance will be revived and the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme which was withdrawn by the YSRCP government will also be reintroduced, he assured.

"Minister for Agriculture Kakani Goverdhan Reddy was summoned by the CBI and he is now in a hurry to appear before this Central agency and is unable to focus on the problems of farmers," Lokesh said.

At SR Puram, the local Muslims met Lokesh and appealed to him to take up the matter of getting pattas to Eedgas and graveyards and also extend necessary assistance for the Shadi Mahal.

The Muslims sought financial assistance to extend the existing Masjid as it is not enough for them for prayers and Namaj. He responded positively to the appeals made by the Muslims.

Talking to the BC communities, Lokesh said that among the advisors to the CM, 71 per cent were from his own Reddy community and questioned whether BCs are not capable for posts like Vice-Chancellors or advisors. "This government has not provided funds to the students who completed first year education abroad which made them go for huge loans," the TDP leader pointed out.