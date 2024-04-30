YSRCP manifesto is like Jagan’s resignation letter: Balakrishna

Tirupati: TDP senior leader and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna criticised YSRCP manifesto released by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that it was not an election manifesto, but appeared to be his resignation letter by agreeing the defeat in the coming elections. Addressing a public meeting after conducting roadshow in Puthalapattu Assembly constituency of Chittoor district, Balakrishna said that there was no reference about Polavaram, prohibition of liquor and nothing about the State in the manifesto.

The total debts of the State amount to over Rs 12 lakh crore while the YSRCP government has spent around Rs 2.5 lakh crore only. Where the remaining amount has gone? Balakrishna questioned. In the name of Navaratnalu, the CM has made people to suffer in every aspect. All taxes were hiked abnormally and even tax on garbage was also levied making life miserable for the people, he added.

Balakrishna further alleged that the previous TDP government was committed to social justice and worked for the welfare of weaker sections, SC, ST communities and minorities whereas the YSRCP government has tortured SC community on several occasions. The present government has completely removed SC, ST sub-plan amounting to gross injustice to those communities. He assured that after NDA government assumes power in the State, Ambedkar Videsi Vidya scheme along with various others will be implemented.

The MLA criticised the government for leasing out over Rs 600 crore properties of Vijaya Dairy in Chittoor to Amul for just Rs 30 crore. The government also harassed Amara Raja industries in the district and forced them to set up their new plants in other States, he added.

Explaining TDP’s Super Six programmes, Balakrishna said Jagan’s game was over and he would lose elections for sure. ‘It is for the people of the State to decide whether they want development or violence; welfare or destruction; efficient administration or inefficient governance and whether they need golden age or Stone Age.’