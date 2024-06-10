YSRCP nearly ceases in Nellore district

Nellore: YSRCP apparently lost its political existence, which is evident after TDP registered unilateral victory by sweeping all the 10 Assembly segments and Nellore Lok Sabha seat in 2024 elections.

It may be recalled that YSRCP had won all the 10 Assembly segments and one MP seat in 2019 elections.

Political analysts opine that the downfall of YSRCP started after its senior leaders and MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Venkatagiri), Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore rural), Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao (Gudur), Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (Udayagiri) and Rajya Sabha Member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. High handed attitude towards people, looting public and private properties, illegal transportation of sand, wine, mines, ganja smuggling and other such things developed resistance among the public.

YSRCP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said that failure of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in controlling party cadre, who are indiscriminately looting public, caused irrecoverable loss to the party. He opined that it will be highly impossible for the YSRCP to recover from this situation as the leaders even at the lower wrung are at second thoughts over continuing in the party or not, sensing there is no future for YSRCP in the coming days.