1 killed in mishap at Jaggaiahpeta cement factory

Vijayawada: A worker died and 16 others suffered injuries of whom five are in serious condition when some extremely hot material used in cement manufacture fell on them from the third floor at the Budawada Ultra Tech cement factory in Jaggaiahpeta mandal of NTR district when workers were on the second floor, according to Commissioner of Police B Ravi Kiran.



However, Minister for Labour Vashamshetti Subash said the explosion took place due to a technical snag in the functioning of the pre-heater.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 11.30 am and the injured included locals and migrant workers.



Meanwhile, some labourers barged into the cement factory's office and broke windowpanes and indulged in vandalism, prompting the police to reach the spot and bring the situation under control.

The injured workers were shifted to two private hospitals in Vijayawada and Tadepalli. A worker Avula Venkatesh reportedly died while undergoing treatment in the evening.

Tension prevailed at Budavada village after the blast as the company representatives fled the company leaving the injured workers to their fate. The local villagers arranged ambulances and immediately shifted them to the hospitals.

NTR District Collector G Srijana, who visited the cement company and two hospitals on Sunday, said that 16 workers were injured in the mishap. She said five workers from Uttar Pradesh, one from Bihar, one from Jharkhand, one from Palnadu and the remaining eight workers are from Jaggaiahpet.

Srijana said a detailed probe has been ordered into the mishap. She announced stern action would be taken against the persons responsible for the boiler blast.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inquired about the incident and directed the officials to take steps to provide treatment to the injured workers. He directed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the incident and take action against the persons responsible for the explosion.

The Chief Minister assured of financial assistance from the government and also to take steps to ensure that the cement factory management also pays due compensations to the injured workers for the mishap.