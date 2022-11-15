100 eco tourism projects to be developed in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Minister for environment and forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that efforts were on to develop 100 eco-tourism projects in the state. Five eco-tourism projects will be developed in each forest division as per the Central eco tourism guidelines.

Addressing a workshop of forest officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said the eco tourism projects will be developed to provide clean and green environment to people. He asked the officials to initiate steps to introduce new animals in Tirupati zoo.

He said plans should be formulated to arrange a ropeway from Kapilatirtam to Tirupati zoo park. Over 37 lakh hectare of forest land is present in 2,522 forest blocks and officials should protect the forest land, he added. He said trenches should be provided around forest boundaries to prevent intrusion of wild animals in to forest bordering villages.

The minister said plantationshould be taken up in a big way in 17,005 Jagananna lay outs.

Special chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and others were present.