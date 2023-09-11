1000th year of coronation of Rajaraja Narendra celebrated

Vijayawada: The 1000th coronation of Turpu Chalukya King Rajaraja Narendra, who was instrumental in promoting first Telugu epic Andhra Mahabharatam by Adikavi Nannaya, was celebrated at Andhra Loyola College here on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Principal Dr GAP Kishore said that it was believed that the coronation of Rajaraja Narendra was conducted in 1022 CA and the 1000th year of coronation was celebrated on the premises of the college.

Andhra Loyola College in association with Visakhapatnam-based public charitable trust Rasi Cares, Telugu Bhasha Chaitanya Samiti, Harivillu Promoters and Developers, and Chiluvuru-based Rao’s Bonds of Love jointly organised the massive programme in a grand manner.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the portraits of Telugu Talli and Rajaraja Narendra by the guests headed by Dr Nadupalli Ramaraju, president of Telugu Bhasha Chaitanya Samiti who recalled the services of the Turpu Chalukya King.

Noted linguist Dr Garapati Umamaheswara Rao spoke on ‘The present status of Telugu language and ways to develop it’. Dr Movva Srinivasa Reddy spoke on ‘Vengi Chalukyas-Rajaraja Narendrudu’.

‘Sri Rajaraja Vyjayanti’, a special magazine published by Andhra Loyola College and a special edition on ‘Telugu language- problems and challenges’ published by Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit departments of the college were released.

Earlier, the Telugu head of department Dr Sekhar welcomed the gathering and Telugu lecturer Joseph and Nellore Govt degree college head of the Telugu department Dr Karunasri compered the programme.

Later, the students presented various cultural programmes and poem recitals by Dr Venkateswara Rao and Hindi lecturers Prakash, Chandraiah received applause. The meeting concluded with the singing of Maa Telugu Talli and the national anthem.

In the afternoon session, Prof Nadupalli Sri Ramaraju spoke on the necessity of undertaking programmes to encourage the students to read Telugu literature.