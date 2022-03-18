15,300 MT PDS rice seized since 2019

Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said the state government is taking measures to check illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice in the state and registering criminal cases against the people involved in rice smuggling.

He was replying to questions by members B Tummala Naidu, Batchula Arjunudu, Duvvarapu Ramarao in the Legislative Council on Thursday. The three MLCs wanted to know whether the cases of illegal transportation of PDS rice have been increasing in the state, if so, the reasons there for. They also asked about the steps being taken by the government against the illegal transportation of PDS rice.

Kodali Nani said 15,300 metric tonnes of PDS rice was seized in the state since 2019. Special drive is conducted by Special Enforcement Bureau to check illegal transportation of PDS rice. He said criminal cases are being filed on those indulging in smuggling.

He said the government is implementing door delivery of Sortex rice with 11,000 vehicles and added that Rs 700 crore is spent to change the PDS rice into sortex rice.

Nani said checkings are increasing to prevent smuggling of PDS rice. He alleged the previous TDP government had supplied poor quality of rice and it was not consumed by the people. He said the government is trying to supply quality rice by reducing the broken rice. He said recycling of rice also decreased in the state due to supplying of quality rice.