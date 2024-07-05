265 get offer letters in campus placements

Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology Ganguru announced impressive campus placements to their students for the academic year 2023-24.
Till date, 265 job offers were obtained through campus placements in various MNCs like General Electric Vernova, Schneider Electric, Sahyadri Industries, Unisys, Accenture, Hexagon, Fortitude, Choice Group, Vtiger Technologies, V-Soft Technologies, Sotio Tech (Service Now) etc. According to Principal Dr Ravi Kadiyala, the students have received major offers from national and multinational companies.
DKRK Ravi Prasad, Director said that “We extend our gratitude to all the recruiters for their continued support and trust in our institution.”
The Chairman of the College Dhanekula Ravindranadh Tagore, Secretary Bhavani Prasad, Deans, Heads of the Departments, Training & Placement Cell, Teaching and non-teaching staff of the college congratulated all the successful students.