2nd day strike: LIC staff form human chain

Vijayawada: The LIC Employees under the banner of All India Insurance Employees' Association (AIIEA) participated in the second day of the two-day nationwide strike across the country, opposing the anti-worker and anti-people policies of the Central government.

As part of second day strike, Insurance Corporation Employees Union gave a division-wide call to form human chains in front of all offices across Machilipatnam division (Krishna and Guntur districts) to support the second day strike.

Accordingly, a human chain was formed in front of CB-1 branch office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, Insurance Corporation Employees Union, Machilipatnam division, joint secretary Ch Kaladhar appealed to the Central government to rollback its decision to go for Initial Public Offer (IPO) in LIC of India, which is nothing but paving way for privatisation of LIC and detrimental to the interests of the country's economy. Kaladhar urged people to be vigilant about inviting loss-incurring companies from other countries into our country in the name of foreign direct investment.

Kaladhar demanded cessation of privatisation of public sector general insurance companies, abolition of new pension scheme and restoration of old pension scheme, the increase of 30 percent family pension, regularisation of temporary employees in LIC and also demanded for immediate recruitment in class 3 and class 4 cadres.

Insurance Corporation Employees Union leaders L Anand, NMK Prasad, J Madhu, branch leaders G Satish, Ch Rajasekhar, J Mangapathi, Sk Rahimuddin, MP Govardhan, T Ashok and others spoke.