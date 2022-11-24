3-day AP Poly Techfest-'22 to commence today

Vijayawada: The Department of Technical Education is organising a State-level Poly Techfest–2022 at SS Convention here from Thursday to Saturday to stimulate students' creativity and innovative thinking, said Director of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani.

The event is intended to be a platform for showcasing the best of the young talent in a creative and innovative way to meet the current Indian innovation scenario and to improve it by spreading awareness regarding the government policies facilitating and promoting innovation and research, she said here in a statement.

It would also help the students to improve the innovation culture in India along with promoting 'Make in India' and 'Skill Andhra Pradesh' campaign and to reach out to the innovators at the grass-root level, to bridge the gap between innovation and entrepreneurship.

This platform would give the participants an opportunity to unleash their technical excellence and it will be a stepping stone for diploma students to transform into technocrats, she added.

She recalled that regional Poly Techfests were organised at 13 places throughout the State by nodal Principals between November 14 and 17. As many as 4,310 students from both the government and private polytechnics participated and showcased 1,084 innovative projects during the regional Poly Techfest.

The best projects were rewarded with an amount of Rs 25,000 as first prize and Rs 10,000 as second prize in every region separately. Now, the State level Poly Techfest will be conducted at Vijayawada where the best projects will be rewarded with an amount of Rs one lakh as first prize, Rs 50,000 as second prize and Rs 25,000 as third prize for all 14 core branches of diploma. Nearly 26,000 children from various schools from all over the State visited the regional poly techfest. Among the 1,084 projects presented at regional Poly Techfest, 253 projects were shortlisted for the State-level poly Techfest. It has been expected that 5,000 visitors from both Polytechnics and schools visit the Techfest every day from Krishna and Guntur districts.