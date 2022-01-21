3-day Organic Mahotsav in Vijayawada from February 25

Vijayawada: The State government would soon announce organic policy on dairy, horticulture and agriculture products, stated Babu A, the Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation. On Thursday, he released pamphlets on Dairy Animals Technology Equipment Expo brought out by Bhumi Organics here. IFS officer Chiranjivi Chowdary released the pamphlets on Fourth Organic Mahotsav.

Babu A said that Andhra Pradesh secured fourth place in the country in dairy production. Underlining the importance of providing awareness among dairy farmers for healthy milk production, he said that this would help farmers with additional revenue and the people would get healthy food.

Babu A said that A-one quality milk is sold at Rs 100 per litre in some States and there is very good demand for that milk. "Such exhibitions would promote awareness among the farmers and people would take the state to number one position in the country," he said.

Chiranjivi Chowdary said that there has been considerable awareness on organic food in the country and demand for organic food has also increased. He hoped that there would be good demand for organic food in future. Bhumi Organics head Raghuram Maguluri said that the biggest Organic Agriculture Mahotsav would be held for three days beginning from February 25. The expo would house sale and exhibition of organic foods, milk packing machines and milk processing units. There would be nursery, flower, fruit and vegetables on exhibition and sale. In addition, there would be an exhibition of country cows.