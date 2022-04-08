3 MLAs from Krishna, NTR districts may get Cabinet berths

Vijayawada: As expected, Andhra Pradesh State cabinet has resigned on Thursday after the last meeting held at Velagapudi. Now speculations are rife that at least three MLAs from Krishna and NTR districts likely to get berth in the State cabinet. Though there is no specific information on who will be inducted in the new cabinet from NTR and Krishna districts, a few names are making rounds in political circles for the berth in the new cabinet.

In the erstwhile Krishna district, three MLAs Kodali Nani from Gudivada, Perni Nani from Machilipatnam and Velampalli Srinivas from Vijayawada west Assembly constituency secured berth in the State cabinet formed three years ago. Cabinet ministers resigned on Thursday and new cabinet will take oath on April 11. So far there is no clarity on the new cabinet and names of the MLAs.

Following are some of the aspirants from the two districts. Jaggaiahpet MLA and Government Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi, Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad, Nandigama MLA Monditoka Jagan Mohan Rao and Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh.

Jaggaiahpet MLA and Kapu leader Samineni Udaya Bhanu is one of the aspirants from NTR district. Speculations are rife that Udaya Bhanu may get the berth in the cabinet in Kapu quota.

Nandigama MLA Mondithoka Jagan Mohan Rao hails from the SC. He may get a chance if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chooses the first time MLA from SC category. He belongs to NTR district.

Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy belongs to BC and he earlier worked as a Minister in Congress government. His family has been associated with politics for several and he is trying vigorously for the berth in the State's new cabinet.

Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, who hails from Backward classes, is another aspirant for the cabinet berth. He belongs to Krishna district. Both BC leaders Kolusu Parthasarathy and Jogi Ramesh elected from Krishna district.

Vasantha Krishna Prasad of Mylavaram Assembly constituency, NTR district, belongs to Kamma caste. He is the first time MLA and hails from the political family. His father Vasanta Nageswara Rao was former home minister. Krishna Prasad hails from NTR district.

He defeated the former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao in the assembly elections.

He is likely to get berth from the Kamma caste quota.