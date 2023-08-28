3 teachers from AP bag national best teacher award

Vijayawada: Three government school teachers from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for National Best Teachers awards, declared by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. Mekala Bhaskara Rao, MCPS Kondayapalem Social Welfare School, SPSR Nellore district; Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi, GVMCP School Sivajipalem, Visakhapatnam; and Settem Anjaneyulu, SRRZP High School Masapeta, Rayachoti, Annamayya district were selected as the National best teachers from the State.

Prachi Pandey, Joint Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, announced the names of 50 teachers to be awarded as the Best teachers in the country for the year 2023.

The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, organises national level programme on Teachers Day i.e., September 5 every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of the country selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

Prachi Pandey stated that it is his pleasure to inform that the President of India has kindly consented to confer the National Awards to teachers 2023 to selected Awardees on September 5 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Pravin Prakash, Principal Secretary (School Education) and S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education of Andhra Pradesh congratulated the award winners on the occasion.