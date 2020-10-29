306 neglected children rescued in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The two-day Operation Muskan aimed at identifying the street children, child labour and other neglected children in Krishna district began on Wednesday. Krishna district police under the supervision of superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu conducted the Operation Muskan in various parts of the district.



Similarly, Operation Muskan also started under the limits of the city commissioner of police, Vijayawada. A total of 246 children identified under five sub-division limits and 60 children under the limits of the commissioner of police, Vijayawada.

The Krishna district police under the sub-division limits of Bandar, Gudivada, Nuzvid, Avanigadda and Nandigama identified 246 children at the work places, public places, streets and other places. The police conducted the search for the children in coordination with the staff of the department Labour, Woman and child welfare, Child Welfare Committee and NGOs. Due to various reasons, many children become the child labour and spend their lives in the workplaces. The officials have noticed the children and helped them and conducted Covid tests with the help of medical and health department.

Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu has attended Operation Muskan programme in Machilipatnam and interacted with the rescued children. He said poverty is the root cause of the child labour problem. He said 19 children belonging to other states were identified on the first day of the two day Operation Muskan.

AR Additional SP Satyanarayana, Trainee IPS officer Preran Kumar, Bandar DSP Mahaboob Basha, Bandar RDO Khaja Vali, AR DSP Vijay Kumar and others attended the event.

In Vijayawada, 60 children were identified in the city on Wednesday. On the first day, police with the staff of other departments searched for the children at the Railway station, Bus station, hotels, parks and other work places. A total of 57 boys and three girls aged below 14 years identified on the first day. Commissioner of police B Srinivasulu interacted with the children at the AR grounds. He enquired about the whereabouts of the children and their parents. Later, Covid tests were conducted to the children. The children were handed over to their parents.